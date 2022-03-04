Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

144,469 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8472504
  2. 8472504
  3. 8472504
  4. 8472504
  5. 8472504
  6. 8472504
  7. 8472504
  8. 8472504
  9. 8472504
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472504
  • Stock #: 82-29551
  • VIN: 1GCUYEEDXKZ312182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 82-29551
  • Mileage 144,469 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 80,989 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST LOW...
 47,468 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 181,983 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory