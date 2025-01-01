$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT AWD | 3.5L ENG/HEAT POWER SEAT/POWER LIFTGATE
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 284,202 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER
Discover comfort, versatility, and technology in this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD, the perfect SUV for family adventures and daily drives alike. Powered by a 3.6L V6, it offers 7-passenger cloth-appointed seating with a power drivers seat and heated front seats. Enjoy a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, tri-zone automatic climate control, and seamless connectivity via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, and built-in Wi-Fi. The power liftgate makes cargo access effortless.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00)
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
604-291-2266