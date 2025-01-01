Menu
2019 Dodge Charger Ex-Police All Wheel Drive, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $11,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2019 Dodge Charger

174,715 KM

$11,720

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

Ex-Police All Wheel Drive

12942581

2019 Dodge Charger

Ex-Police All Wheel Drive

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,715KM
VIN 2C3CDXKTXKH502390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Dodge Charger