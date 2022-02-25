Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

95,315 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

SXT

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367507
  • Stock #: K2-63811
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG0KH513823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K2-63811
  • Mileage 95,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

