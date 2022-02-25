$28,999+ tax & licensing
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367507
- Stock #: K2-63811
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG0KH513823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
