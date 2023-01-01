2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$23,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 4 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10208334

10208334 Stock #: BC0035904

BC0035904 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR558623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,498 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Remote Ignition Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.