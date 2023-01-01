Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

34,498 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

7 PASSENGER

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

34,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208334
  • Stock #: BC0035904
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR558623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $23,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

