2019 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior. Certification and decal valid until March 2025. $40,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

112,415 KM

Details Description Features

E450 16 foot Cube Van

E450 16 foot Cube Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

112,415KM
Used
VIN 1FDXE4FS8KDC28027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036858
  • Mileage 112,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

