2019 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Cube Van with Aluminum Ramp, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $44,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 Ford Econoline

64,916 KM

$44,730

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van with Aluminum Ramp

12429535

2019 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van with Aluminum Ramp

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$44,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,916KM
VIN 1FDXE4FS6KDC23487

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,916 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Cube Van with Aluminum Ramp, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $44,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $45,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Limited Slip Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$44,730

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Ford Econoline