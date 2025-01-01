Menu
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $18,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Ford Escape

89,791 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,791KM
VIN 1FMCU9J90KUB39314

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,791 KM

2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $18,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

AM/FM Radio

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Ford Escape