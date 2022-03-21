$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
- Listing ID: 8806613
- Stock #: B69286
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD7KUB69286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,625 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost FWD
Local, BC Vehicle
Low kms
Keyless Entry
Push to Start
Backup Camera
Power & Heated Mirrors
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Hands-Free Calling
*$221 bi-weekly OAC*
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for a great buying experience. Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902
Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only
Vehicle Features
