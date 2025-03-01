Menu
2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $15,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until March 1, 2025, 2:30 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Ford F-150

266,084 KM

$17,850

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

12209094

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,084KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP6KKC80000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Ford F-150