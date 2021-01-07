Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Run flat tires Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.