2019 Ford F-150

69,976 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Eco Boost

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Eco Boost

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

69,976KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6475120
  Stock #: BC0033224
  VIN: 1FTEX1EPXKKD01704

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 69,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Eco Boost, 2.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera. apple car play, andriod smart play, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior. $31,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $31,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

