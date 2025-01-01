Menu
2019 Ford F-350 SD Service Truck With Air Compressor 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025 $69,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Ford F-350

104,855 KM

$69,810

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350

SD Service Truck With Air Compressor 4WD

12118122

2019 Ford F-350

SD Service Truck With Air Compressor 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,855KM
VIN 1FD8X3F67KEC64216

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,855 KM

2019 Ford F-350 SD Service Truck With Air Compressor 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025 $69,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

