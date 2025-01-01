Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Flat Deck with 765L Fuel Tank, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $45,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Ford F-350

117,454 KM

Details Description Features

$45,810

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Flat Deck with 765L Fuel Tank

Watch This Vehicle
12902336

2019 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Flat Deck with 765L Fuel Tank

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12902336
  2. 12902336
  3. 12902336
  4. 12902336
  5. 12902336
  6. 12902336
  7. 12902336
  8. 12902336
  9. 12902336
  10. 12902336
  11. 12902336
  12. 12902336
  13. 12902336
  14. 12902336
  15. 12902336
  16. 12902336
  17. 12902336
  18. 12902336
  19. 12902336
  20. 12902336
  21. 12902336
  22. 12902336
  23. 12902336
  24. 12902336
  25. 12902336
  26. 12902336
  27. 12902336
  28. 12902336
  29. 12902336
  30. 12902336
  31. 12902336
  32. 12902336
  33. 12902336
  34. 12902336
  35. 12902336
  36. 12902336
  37. 12902336
  38. 12902336
  39. 12902336
  40. 12902336
  41. 12902336
  42. 12902336
  43. 12902336
  44. 12902336
  45. 12902336
  46. 12902336
  47. 12902336
  48. 12902336
  49. 12902336
  50. 12902336
  51. 12902336
  52. 12902336
  53. 12902336
  54. 12902336
  55. 12902336
  56. 12902336
  57. 12902336
  58. 12902336
  59. 12902336
  60. 12902336
  61. 12902336
  62. 12902336
  63. 12902336
Contact Seller

$45,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,454KM
VIN 1FD8W3F68KEG26086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,454 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Flat Deck with 765L Fuel Tank, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $45,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2015 Snake Trailer With Honda Dewatering Water Pump for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Snake Trailer With Honda Dewatering Water Pump 0 $8,860 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL Long Box With Canopy 4X4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XL Long Box With Canopy 4X4 257,441 KM $16,510 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Single Cab XL Long Box 4x4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford F-150 Single Cab XL Long Box 4x4 230,953 KM $17,840 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Ford F-350