2019 Ford F-350

15,785 KM

Details Description Features

$78,500

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SD Platinum Crew Cab 7-ft. Bed 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  • Listing ID: 5400788
  • Stock #: BC0032711
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5KEE47763

15,785KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-350 SD Limited Crew Cab 7-ft. Bed 4WD, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, usb, aux, backup camera, heated seats, memory seats, Sirius XM, Running boards, powered seats, rear heated seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, red exterior, black interior, leather. $78,500.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $78,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Locking Differential
Running Board
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

