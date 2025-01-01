Menu
Explore this 2019 Ford F-550 XLT Super Duty Crew Cab Flat Deck Truck, built for serious work. Featuring a 6.8L V10 engine, 4WD, and a 12-foot flat deck, its ready to haul with confidence. This heavy-duty truck comes equipped with cruise control, air conditioning, power features, a tow package, and 4X4 gear selector. Measuring 253 long and 710 wide, with a GVWR of 8,845 kg (19,500 lb), its well-suited for construction, municipal, or winter work. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $59,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 Ford F-550

86,613 KM

$59,780

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-550

XLT 4X4 12-Foot Flat Deck Truck

13132808

2019 Ford F-550

XLT 4X4 12-Foot Flat Deck Truck

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,780

Used
86,613KM
VIN 1FD0W5HY0KEC93017

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,613 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

2019 Ford F-550