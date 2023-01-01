$27,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-761-9256
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Titanium FWD
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
- Listing ID: 9606355
- Stock #: 244069
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU9KR244069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid vehicle
Well maintained
In very good condition
Runs great
Super fuel economy
Vehicle Features
