2019 Ford Transit

$38,510 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 9 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10191825

10191825 Stock #: BC0036113

BC0036113 VIN: 1FTYR2CM4KKB44712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 119,918 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Front side airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.