2019 Ford Transit

119,918 KM

Details Description Features

$38,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch Wheelbase

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch Wheelbase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$38,510

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191825
  • Stock #: BC0036113
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM4KKB44712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,918 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Medium Roof 148-inch WheelBase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $38,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $38,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

