2019 Ford Transit
250 Van Low Roof 130-inch. WheelBase Cargo Van
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8988544
- Stock #: BC0035215
- VIN: 1FTYR1ZM1KKA19457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 115,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inches. WheelBase, 3.7L, automatic, RWD. 1879 engine idle hours, 4572 engine running hours. $43,760.00 plus $350 processing fee, $44,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
