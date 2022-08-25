Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

115,074 KM

Details Description Features

$43,760

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,760

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof 130-inch. WheelBase Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof 130-inch. WheelBase Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8988544
  2. 8988544
  3. 8988544
  4. 8988544
  5. 8988544
  6. 8988544
  7. 8988544
  8. 8988544
  9. 8988544
  10. 8988544
  11. 8988544
  12. 8988544
  13. 8988544
  14. 8988544
  15. 8988544
  16. 8988544
  17. 8988544
  18. 8988544
  19. 8988544
  20. 8988544
  21. 8988544
  22. 8988544
  23. 8988544
  24. 8988544
  25. 8988544
  26. 8988544
  27. 8988544
  28. 8988544
  29. 8988544
  30. 8988544
  31. 8988544
  32. 8988544
  33. 8988544
  34. 8988544
  35. 8988544
  36. 8988544
  37. 8988544
  38. 8988544
  39. 8988544
  40. 8988544
  41. 8988544
  42. 8988544
  43. 8988544
  44. 8988544
  45. 8988544
  46. 8988544
  47. 8988544
  48. 8988544
  49. 8988544
Contact Seller

$43,760

+ taxes & licensing

115,074KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8988544
  • Stock #: BC0035215
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM1KKA19457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Van Low Roof 130-inches. WheelBase, 3.7L, automatic, RWD. 1879 engine idle hours, 4572 engine running hours. $43,760.00 plus $350 processing fee, $44,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Genuine wood trim
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 Allianz Madvac ...
 0 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
1999 Freightliner FL...
 191,063 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-350 Harl...
 224,485 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory