Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT reefer cargo van with Zanotti refrigeration unit and temperature controller. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Features include rear backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, Eco mode, auto start-stop, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB and 12V inputs, cruise control, and cup holders. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior. Ideal for temperature-sensitive deliveries. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Ford Transit Connect

62,929 KM

Details Description Features

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
13072312

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13072312
  2. 13072312
  3. 13072312
  4. 13072312
  5. 13072312
  6. 13072312
  7. 13072312
  8. 13072312
  9. 13072312
  10. 13072312
  11. 13072312
  12. 13072312
  13. 13072312
  14. 13072312
  15. 13072312
  16. 13072312
  17. 13072312
  18. 13072312
  19. 13072312
  20. 13072312
  21. 13072312
  22. 13072312
  23. 13072312
  24. 13072312
  25. 13072312
  26. 13072312
  27. 13072312
  28. 13072312
  29. 13072312
  30. 13072312
  31. 13072312
  32. 13072312
  33. 13072312
  34. 13072312
  35. 13072312
  36. 13072312
  37. 13072312
  38. 13072312
  39. 13072312
  40. 13072312
  41. 13072312
  42. 13072312
  43. 13072312
  44. 13072312
  45. 13072312
  46. 13072312
  47. 13072312
  48. 13072312
  49. 13072312
  50. 13072312
  51. 13072312
  52. 13072312
  53. 13072312
  54. 13072312
  55. 13072312
  56. 13072312
  57. 13072312
  58. 13072312
Contact Seller

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,929KM
VIN NM0LS7T29K1431296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,929 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT reefer cargo van with Zanotti refrigeration unit and temperature controller. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Features include rear backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, Eco mode, auto start-stop, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB and 12V inputs, cruise control, and cup holders. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior. Ideal for temperature-sensitive deliveries. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2013 Ford F-450 SD Diesel Dump Truck with Plow and 9-Foot Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford F-450 SD Diesel Dump Truck with Plow and 9-Foot Box 63,557 KM $49,810 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van 62,929 KM $49,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Isuzu NRR 16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Isuzu NRR 16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel 133,561 KM $42,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Ford Transit Connect