2019 Genesis G70

$33,045 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8762237

8762237 Stock #: AI6029A

AI6029A VIN: KMTG64LA1KU010011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # AI6029A

Mileage 91,545 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.