2019 GMC Acadia

66,980 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Denali

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8630294
  • Stock #: N2-04071
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLSXKZ133383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

