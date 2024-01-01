Menu
2019 GMC Savana G3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025. $47,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2019 GMC Savana

81,810 KM

$47,510

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$47,510

+ taxes & licensing

81,810KM
Used
VIN 7GZ37TCG8KN005278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Savana G3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025. $47,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

