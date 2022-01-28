Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Savana

25,044 KM

Details Features

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8162191
  2. 8162191
  3. 8162191
  4. 8162191
  5. 8162191
  6. 8162191
  7. 8162191
  8. 8162191
Contact Seller

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162191
  • Stock #: P9-65580
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG6K1352075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P9-65580
  • Mileage 25,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 126,595 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SV
 38,484 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Canyon Denali
 13,516 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory