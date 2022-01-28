2019 GMC Savana

$58,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162191

8162191 Stock #: P9-65580

P9-65580 VIN: 1GTW7AFG6K1352075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P9-65580

Mileage 25,044 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.