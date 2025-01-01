Menu
Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,669KM
VIN 1GTR9AEH2KZ296588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE;JET BLACK CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 89-65881
  • Mileage 87,669 KM

Vehicle Description

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS | BC DRIVEN
17" Steel Wheels, Heated Outside Mirrors, 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control & Rear Vision Camera. Test Drive Today!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unmatched vehicle purchasing experience that puts YOU FIRST!
- Exceeding customer expectations since 1963, with a history of loyalty and community trust.
- 4.7-star Google rating, backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
- Enjoy our 30-day (or 2,500 km) vehicle exchange policy for added peace of mind.
- Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 150-point inspection for your safety.
- CARFAX reports provide a complete vehicle service history—buy with confidence!
- We welcome vehicle trades and guarantee the best price.
- Experience upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency at every step.
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates, regardless of your credit status!
- Our multilingual staff speaks many languages to assist you better.
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with an onsite restaurant, in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

2019 GMC Sierra 1500