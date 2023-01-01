$68,730+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9494959
- Stock #: BC0035581
- VIN: 1GT42TCY6KF241379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,142 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until November 2023. $68,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
