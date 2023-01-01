Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 3500

66,142 KM

Details Description Features

$68,730

+ tax & licensing
$68,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$68,730

+ taxes & licensing

66,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9494959
  • Stock #: BC0035581
  • VIN: 1GT42TCY6KF241379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,142 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until November 2023. $68,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

