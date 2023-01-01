2019 GMC Sierra 3500

$68,730 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494959

9494959 Stock #: BC0035581

BC0035581 VIN: 1GT42TCY6KF241379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,142 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Run flat tires Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Leather Seat Driver Power Seat Front Heated Seat Electronic Brake Assistance 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.