2019 Hino 195 20 Foot Cube with Loading Ramp and Power Tailgate With Diesel, 5.0L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $60,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
77,499KM
VIN JHHSDM2H2KK008516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037053
  • Mileage 77,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hino 195 20 Foot Cube with Loading Ramp and Power Tailgate With Diesel, 5.0L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $60,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Cargo box light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2019 Hino 195