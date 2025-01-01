Menu
-110,750km -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Power front seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push button start -Alloy wheels -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2019 Honda Civic

110,746 KM

Details Description

$21,970

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

13162165

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,970

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,746KM
VIN 2HGFC1F98KH105592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA05592
  • Mileage 110,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

