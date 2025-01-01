$31,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD CVT
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,410KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93KH124421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPB24421
- Mileage 88,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2016 MINI Cooper 3 Door 72,000 KM $16,480 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC - CVT 21,147 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 35,391 KM $29,480 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2019 Honda CR-V