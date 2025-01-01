Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

88,410 KM

Details Features

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
12703584

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,410KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93KH124421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPB24421
  • Mileage 88,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

