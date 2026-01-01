$24,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Insight
Hybrid Touring
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,554KM
VIN 19XZE4F79KE400718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UADA00718
- Mileage 63,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
