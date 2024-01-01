Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2019 Honda Odyssey

89,300 KM

Details Description

$33,802

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$33,802

+ taxes & licensing

89,300KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H48KB501960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01960
  • Mileage 89,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$33,802

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Honda Odyssey