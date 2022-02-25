Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

43,953 KM

Details Description Features

$45,480

+ tax & licensing
$45,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EXL RES

2019 Honda Odyssey

EXL RES

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$45,480

+ taxes & licensing

43,953KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8331828
  Stock #: DD4410A
  VIN: 5FNRL6H60KB501372

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  Interior Colour Brown Lthr
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # DD4410A
  Mileage 43,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Odyssey EXL in White Diamond Pearl paint and Black Interior is a Local, One Owner Trade in with No Accident Claims that has been serviced here since new. Features include a 3.5 liter 24 Valve SOHC I-VTEC V6 Engine with 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Apple/Android CarPlay, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, RearView Camera, Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start and remote engine start, Tri-zone automatic climate control system with air-filtration system, 150-watt AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 7 speakers including subwoofer, Advanced Rear Entertainment System with 10.2-inch, high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen, Blu-ray™ player and embedded streaming media apps, CabinTalk™ in-car PA, Power tailgate with programmable height, HondaVAC™ in-car vacuum system, Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display, Fog Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Honda Odyssey has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. As a Honda Certified Vehicle, you get a 7 Year/160,000 km limited powertrain warranty from the original registration date. You also get a membership to http://www.myhonda.ca and you can upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a reduced price along with preferred financing rates through Honda Financial Services. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!

Vehicle Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

