2019 Honda Odyssey

$46,800 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8990365

8990365 Stock #: 8UTNA14216

8UTNA14216 VIN: 5FNRL6H85KB514216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey Lthr

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA14216

Mileage 54,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.