2019 Honda Odyssey

54,250 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8990365
  Stock #: 8UTNA14216
  VIN: 5FNRL6H85KB514216

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey Lthr
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA14216
  Mileage 54,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

