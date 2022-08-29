Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

44,828 KM

Details Description

$22,807

+ tax & licensing
$22,807

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Sport - MT

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Sport - MT

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$22,807

+ taxes & licensing

44,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9309706
  • Stock #: 18UTNA86085
  • VIN: KMHD04LB5KU886085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Golden Flash (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNA86085
  • Mileage 44,828 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

