Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX50

40,429 KM

Details Description

$36,276

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,276

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

2.0T Essential AWD (E6SG79)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

2.0T Essential AWD (E6SG79)

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8932039
  2. 8932039
  3. 8932039
  4. 8932039
  5. 8932039
  6. 8932039
  7. 8932039
  8. 8932039
  9. 8932039
  10. 8932039
  11. 8932039
  12. 8932039
  13. 8932039
  14. 8932039
  15. 8932039
  16. 8932039
  17. 8932039
  18. 8932039
  19. 8932039
  20. 8932039
  21. 8932039
  22. 8932039
  23. 8932039
  24. 8932039
  25. 8932039
  26. 8932039
Contact Seller

$36,276

+ taxes & licensing

40,429KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8932039
  • Stock #: 18UBPA10195
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M39KF110195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBPA10195
  • Mileage 40,429 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2014 BMW 528 i xDrive
 100,525 KM
$21,860 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 2...
 40,429 KM
$36,276 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 10,172 KM
$54,831 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory