2019 International 4300 26 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, Air Brakes, 6 cylinder Cummins, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior. ( Measurements : Box Length : 26 foot, Width : 8.5 Foot, Height : 8 Foot ) Certificate and Decal Valid until June 2025 $76,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $77,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 International 4300

71,070 KM

$76,910

+ tax & licensing
2019 International 4300

26 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate Air Brakes

2019 International 4300

26 Foot Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$76,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,070KM
VIN 1HTMMMMN1KH414625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037110
  • Mileage 71,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$76,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 International 4300