Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

31,150 KM

Details Description

$47,510

+ tax & licensing
HSE

HSE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,510

+ taxes & licensing

31,150KM
Used
VIN SADHD2S13K1F71060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Borasco Grey
  • Interior Colour Mars Red/Ebony/Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA71060
  • Mileage 31,150 KM

Vehicle Description

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

