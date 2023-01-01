Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

46,300 KM

Details

$74,953

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,953

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar I-PACE

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

HSE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$74,953

+ taxes & licensing

46,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588301
  • Stock #: 8UTNA61996
  • VIN: SADHD2S1XK1F61996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA61996
  • Mileage 46,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T...
 43,200 KM
$73,988 + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 21,800 KM
$64,998 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper
132,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory