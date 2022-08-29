$36,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
778-893-8434
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4X4
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9088084
- Stock #: 116032
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX9KD116032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 116032
- Mileage 35,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4
Very low mileage
Clean Carfax report
Fully loaded
Leather Interior
Power Seats
Heated Mirrors
Backup Camera
Many additional options
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.