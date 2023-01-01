$33,995+ tax & licensing
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
4X4 TRAILHAWK
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
77,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9617281
- Stock #: 8UTNA04556
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD304556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Interior Colour Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04556
- Mileage 77,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Trailer Tow Group
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Safetytec Group
Firecracker Red
ELITE
9 Speed Automatic (DFJ) - Automatic
Uconnect 4c Nav w/ 8.4-in Display
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black
V6 3.2L (EHK) - Gas (W/27E 27L)
Trailhawk Elite Spring Special
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
