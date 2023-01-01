Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

77,100 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 TRAILHAWK

2019 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 TRAILHAWK

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9617281
  Stock #: 8UTNA04556
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD304556

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  Interior Colour Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04556
  Mileage 77,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Trailer Tow Group
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Safetytec Group
Firecracker Red
ELITE
9 Speed Automatic (DFJ) - Automatic
Uconnect 4c Nav w/ 8.4-in Display
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black
V6 3.2L (EHK) - Gas (W/27E 27L)
Trailhawk Elite Spring Special

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

