2019 Jeep Cherokee

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9617281

9617281 Stock #: 8UTNA04556

8UTNA04556 VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD304556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED

Interior Colour Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA04556

Mileage 77,100 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Trailer Tow Group Exterior COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF Additional Features Safetytec Group Firecracker Red ELITE 9 Speed Automatic (DFJ) - Automatic Uconnect 4c Nav w/ 8.4-in Display Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats - Black V6 3.2L (EHK) - Gas (W/27E 27L) Trailhawk Elite Spring Special

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.