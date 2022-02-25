Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

56,098 KM

Details Features

$77,900

+ tax & licensing
$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424600
  • Stock #: C1-78531
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4KC783674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

