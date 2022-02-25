$77,900+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
Location
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
56,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8424600
- Stock #: C1-78531
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4KC783674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 56,098 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
