Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH

0 KM

Details Description

$37,440

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,440

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH

2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH

33 Foot Travel Trailer With 3 Slides

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH

33 Foot Travel Trailer With 3 Slides

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8369616
  2. 8369616
  3. 8369616
  4. 8369616
  5. 8369616
  6. 8369616
  7. 8369616
  8. 8369616
  9. 8369616
  10. 8369616
  11. 8369616
  12. 8369616
  13. 8369616
  14. 8369616
  15. 8369616
  16. 8369616
  17. 8369616
  18. 8369616
  19. 8369616
  20. 8369616
  21. 8369616
  22. 8369616
  23. 8369616
  24. 8369616
  25. 8369616
  26. 8369616
  27. 8369616
  28. 8369616
  29. 8369616
  30. 8369616
  31. 8369616
  32. 8369616
  33. 8369616
  34. 8369616
  35. 8369616
  36. 8369616
  37. 8369616
  38. 8369616
  39. 8369616
  40. 8369616
  41. 8369616
  42. 8369616
  43. 8369616
  44. 8369616
  45. 8369616
  46. 8369616
  47. 8369616
  48. 8369616
  49. 8369616
  50. 8369616
Contact Seller

$37,440

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8369616
  • Stock #: BC0034715
  • VIN: 4YDT33122K5350318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034715
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH 33 foot travel Trailer With3 Slides , sleeps 10, stove, oven, microwave, fridge, 3 piece bathroom, air conditioned, outdoor kitchen (fridge, 2 burner stove, sink), tinted windows, outside speakers, Electric Patio awning with led lighting, manual stabilizer jacks, Swing out assist grab handles, nitrogen filled radial tires, pass through storage area, led interior lights, am/ Fm stereo with bluetooth, 2 bunk beds, queen bed, glass shower, solid surface counter tops, HD digital tv antenna, white exterior, brown interior, overall length 37 feet 6 inches. Dry weight 7186 LBS, hitch weight 936 Lbs. $37,440.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,790.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 39,683 KM
$73,810 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana G250...
 100,925 KM
$39,750 + tax & lic
2008 Hustler 4600 Di...
 0 KM
$11,840 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory