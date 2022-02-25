$37,440+ tax & licensing
2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH
33 Foot Travel Trailer With 3 Slides
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8369616
- Stock #: BC0034715
- VIN: 4YDT33122K5350318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Keystone Sunset Trail Super Lite Series 331 BH 33 foot travel Trailer With3 Slides , sleeps 10, stove, oven, microwave, fridge, 3 piece bathroom, air conditioned, outdoor kitchen (fridge, 2 burner stove, sink), tinted windows, outside speakers, Electric Patio awning with led lighting, manual stabilizer jacks, Swing out assist grab handles, nitrogen filled radial tires, pass through storage area, led interior lights, am/ Fm stereo with bluetooth, 2 bunk beds, queen bed, glass shower, solid surface counter tops, HD digital tv antenna, white exterior, brown interior, overall length 37 feet 6 inches. Dry weight 7186 LBS, hitch weight 936 Lbs. $37,440.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,790.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
