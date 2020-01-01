Menu
2019 Kia Soul

30,680 KM

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

EX Plus

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

30,680KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6291294
  • Stock #: BC0033244
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58K7675486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,680 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Soul EX Plus, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, 7 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, back up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12 volt in, aux in, usb in, eco mode, sport mode, Smart key with push button start, power windows, power mirrors, roof rails, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,880.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,180.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
rear window defogger
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

