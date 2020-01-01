+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2019 Kia Soul EX Plus, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, 7 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, back up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12 volt in, aux in, usb in, eco mode, sport mode, Smart key with push button start, power windows, power mirrors, roof rails, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,880.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,180.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
