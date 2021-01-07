Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

30,716 KM

Details Description Features

$89,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$89,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography Dynamic

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6599795
  2. 6599795
  3. 6599795
  4. 6599795
  5. 6599795
  6. 6599795
  7. 6599795
  8. 6599795
  9. 6599795
  10. 6599795
  11. 6599795
  12. 6599795
  13. 6599795
  14. 6599795
  15. 6599795
  16. 6599795
  17. 6599795
  18. 6599795
  19. 6599795
  20. 6599795
  21. 6599795
  22. 6599795
  23. 6599795
  24. 6599795
  25. 6599795
  26. 6599795
  27. 6599795
  28. 6599795
  29. 6599795
  30. 6599795
  31. 6599795
  32. 6599795
  33. 6599795
  34. 6599795
  35. 6599795
  36. 6599795
  37. 6599795
  38. 6599795
  39. 6599795
  40. 6599795
  41. 6599795
  42. 6599795
  43. 6599795
  44. 6599795
  45. 6599795
  46. 6599795
  47. 6599795
  48. 6599795
  49. 6599795
  50. 6599795
Contact Seller

$89,750

+ taxes & licensing

30,716KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6599795
  • Stock #: BC0033529
  • VIN: SALWV2RE8KA816160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated steering wheel, heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth, 360 camera, usb, aux, navigation, lane change assist, front sensor, rear sensor, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, gray exterior, black interior, leather. 12% pst luxury tax plus standard 5% GST totalling 17% taxation $89,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $90,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 Maserati Ghibli...
 35,093 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 175,197 KM
$4,870 + tax & lic
2015 RAM Cargo Van R...
 116,912 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory