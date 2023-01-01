Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus IS 300

20,600 KM

Details Description

$39,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,979

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS 300

2019 Lexus IS 300

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus IS 300

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10114914
  2. 10114914
  3. 10114914
  4. 10114914
  5. 10114914
  6. 10114914
  7. 10114914
  8. 10114914
  9. 10114914
  10. 10114914
  11. 10114914
  12. 10114914
  13. 10114914
  14. 10114914
  15. 10114914
  16. 10114914
  17. 10114914
  18. 10114914
  19. 10114914
  20. 10114914
  21. 10114914
  22. 10114914
  23. 10114914
  24. 10114914
Contact Seller

$39,979

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10114914
  • Stock #: 8UTNA37262
  • VIN: JTHC81D2XK5037262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA37262
  • Mileage 20,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi e-tron Tec...
 66,550 KM
$66,994 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus IS 300 AWD
 20,600 KM
$39,979 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 63,550 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory