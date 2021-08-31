Menu
2019 Lexus UX

60,217 KM

Details Description

$35,314

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

250H AWD

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

60,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7829727
  • Stock #: BL1085
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH9K2001489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1085
  • Mileage 60,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Bold in style, daring in execution, agile in performance, the 2019 Lexus UX 250h is the ideal compact luxury crossover. The UX comes with Lexus’ Hybrid Electric motor, making your daily commute easy and cost efficient! This one is equipped with keyless entry, push to start, powered/heated front seats, powered side mirrors, Bluetooth, back-up camera, and MUCH more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

