3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
Bold in style, daring in execution, agile in performance, the 2019 Lexus UX 250h is the ideal compact luxury crossover. The UX comes with Lexus’ Hybrid Electric motor, making your daily commute easy and cost efficient! This one is equipped with keyless entry, push to start, powered/heated front seats, powered side mirrors, Bluetooth, back-up camera, and MUCH more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.
