2019 Lincoln MKC
2019 Lincoln MKC
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$23,588
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,000KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D95KUL03987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
- Interior Colour Premium Leather Semi-Micro Perforated - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA03987
- Mileage 73,000 KM
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
