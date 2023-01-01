Menu
2019 Load Trail DUMP TRAILER

0 KM

Details Description

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Triple Axle Dump Trailer

Triple Axle Dump Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
  • Listing ID: 10661304
  • VIN: 4ZEDT1638K1186489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Load Trail Dump Trailer Triple Axle Dump Trailer, black exterior. 16ft3 Length,6ft3 Height,7ft1Width ( There is debris currently in the trailer that the purchaser will have to disposo f at buyers cost. $14,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

