2019 Mazda CX-5

54,570 KM

Details Features

$31,593

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

12619890

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

$31,593

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,570KM
VIN JM3KFBEYXK0515423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 25D - Snowflake White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 254159A
  • Mileage 54,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NXKM89

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at 40,535 KM $35,593 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 DC for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 DC 12,490 KM $38,593 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 54,316 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

