Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

87,100 KM

Details

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449364
  • Stock #: 8UTNB42164
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM3K1542164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB42164
  • Mileage 87,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2023 Lexus UXh UX 25...
 100 KM
$52,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 87,100 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 13,000 KM
$159,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory