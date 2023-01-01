2019 Mazda CX-5

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449364

9449364 Stock #: 8UTNB42164

8UTNB42164 VIN: JM3KFBDM3K1542164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNB42164

Mileage 87,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.