$36,378+ tax & licensing
$36,378
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2019 Mazda CX-9
2019 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$36,378
+ taxes & licensing
54,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9572302
- Stock #: 13513
- VIN: JM3TCBCY5K0310379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,021 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 has just about everything it takes to meet the needs of families today. The three-row mid-sized SUV can easily accommodate 7 occupants, in fact it’s the biggest of the three utility models currently offered by the Japanese automaker, above the CX-3 and the CX-5. Its size makes it simply ideal for two adults, three kids and all their gear and whatnot as they head out on that road trip!
The GSL has these added feautres from the GS:
o 20-inch light grey high-lustre finish alloy wheels
o Power glass moonroof
o Height-adjustable power lift-gate
o Leather-trimmed upholstery
o 10-way power driver’s seat (includes power lumbar support)
o Adjustable heated second row seats (outboard seats only)
o Heated steering wheel
o Front wiper de-icer
o 8-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT
A $380 Doc fee has been applied
Vehicle Features
QXLM89
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
