Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-9

54,021 KM

Details Description Features

$36,378

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,378

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

  1. 9572302
  2. 9572302
  3. 9572302
  4. 9572302
  5. 9572302
  6. 9572302
  7. 9572302
  8. 9572302
  9. 9572302
  10. 9572302
  11. 9572302
  12. 9572302
  13. 9572302
  14. 9572302
  15. 9572302
Contact Seller

$36,378

+ taxes & licensing

54,021KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572302
  • Stock #: 13513
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY5K0310379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,021 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mazda CX-9 is powered by a turbocharged, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 250 horsepower if you fill the gas tank with 93-octane fuel. If you want to save some of your hard-earned cash by filling up with good ol' 87, you'll have 227 horsepower to work with. Regardless of the octane you choose, the CX-9's engine is always at the ready with a stout 310 pound-feet of torque that's channeled through a smooth-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission. 

The 2019 Mazda CX-9 has just about everything it takes to meet the needs of families today. The three-row mid-sized SUV can easily accommodate 7 occupants, in fact it’s the biggest of the three utility models currently offered by the Japanese automaker, above the CX-3 and the CX-5. Its size makes it simply ideal for two adults, three kids and all their gear and whatnot as they head out on that road trip!

The GSL has these added feautres from the GS:

o        20-inch light grey high-lustre finish alloy wheels

o        Power glass moonroof

o        Height-adjustable power lift-gate

o        Leather-trimmed upholstery

o        10-way power driver’s seat (includes power lumbar support)

o        Adjustable heated second row seats (outboard seats only)

o        Heated steering wheel

o        Front wiper de-icer

o        8-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT

A $380 Doc fee has been applied

Vehicle Features

QXLM89

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 54,021 KM
$36,378 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,431 KM
$17,378 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 17,810 KM
$25,378 + tax & lic

Email Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

Call Dealer

604-433-XXXX

(click to show)

604-433-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory